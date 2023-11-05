Head to Head Analysis: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) vs. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invitation Homes and Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.24 billion 8.74 $383.33 million $0.79 40.47 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.39 7.10

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 9 9 0 2.50 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invitation Homes and Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Invitation Homes currently has a consensus price target of $35.32, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.57%. Given Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 20.52% 4.77% 2.61% Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Invitation Homes pays out 131.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Homes has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 13,089 residential suites and 239,500 square feet of commercial area (as of July 25, 2023) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $4.0 billion at June 30, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.