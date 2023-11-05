Head-To-Head Analysis: Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) & Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -8.14 Iveda Solutions $8.18 million 1.33 -$3.35 million ($0.19) -3.59

Wrap Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iveda Solutions. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iveda Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wrap Technologies and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iveda Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.33%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

