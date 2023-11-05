Head to Head Review: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) vs. Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hilltop and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 1 0 0 2.00 HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hilltop is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.3% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.00% 5.11% 0.64% HBT Financial 26.11% 18.08% 1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and HBT Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.42 billion 1.37 $113.13 million $1.64 18.21 HBT Financial $219.65 million 2.76 $56.46 million $2.09 9.11

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hilltop pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Hilltop on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.