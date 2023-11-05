Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

HLIO stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

