Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after buying an additional 2,259,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.