Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage Financial worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $17.65 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

