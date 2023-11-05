Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

