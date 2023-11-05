Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.31

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.31 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 14198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,508,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,188 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

