Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $18.75. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 516,958 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

