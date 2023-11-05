Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVE stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Identiv has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth about $137,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 256,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 219.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

