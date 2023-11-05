Information Services (ISV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of C$53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.20 million.

Information Services Stock Performance

Information Services stock opened at C$21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$378.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

