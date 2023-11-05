Information Services (ISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 13.58%.

ISV opened at C$21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$378.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.22 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.67.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

