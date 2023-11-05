ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ING Groep by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 130,678 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 91,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ING Groep by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ING opened at $13.26 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

