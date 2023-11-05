Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $31,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $2,263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $546,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

