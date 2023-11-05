Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

