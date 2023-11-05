Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $11.86

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $13.65. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 126,159 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. TheStreet downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

