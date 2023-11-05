Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.95

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 196592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,086 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% during the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

