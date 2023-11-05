Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $72.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ITCI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

