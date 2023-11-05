Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $834,603. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,974,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,443,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 739,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

