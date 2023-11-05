IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $41.00

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $43.51. IRadimed shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 2,474 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $485,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $485,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $328,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,790,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

