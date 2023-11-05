iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

