Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl Sells 168,208 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 168,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $3,929,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,277,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,211,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,491,402.00.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

