James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 425

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($6.69) to GBX 425 ($5.17) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.
James Fisher and Sons Price Performance
FSJ stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 273 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.20). The firm has a market cap of £144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7,175.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.12.
About James Fisher and Sons
