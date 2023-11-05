James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 425

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($6.69) to GBX 425 ($5.17) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

FSJ stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 273 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.20). The firm has a market cap of £144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7,175.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.12.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

