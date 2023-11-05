Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Up 11.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.26 and last traded at C$26.12. 100,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 98,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWEL. CIBC cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.66.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

