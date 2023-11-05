Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.31 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

