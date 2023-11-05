Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 166,608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $6.04 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

