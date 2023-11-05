Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (BATS:LCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (BATS:LCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF Stock Performance

BATS LCF opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

About Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF

The Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (LCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a concentrated portfolio of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on high conviction that the businesses have a sustainable competitive advantage or have a high barrier to entry in place.

