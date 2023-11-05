Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 7,892 First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period.

DALI opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

