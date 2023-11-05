Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 9,638 Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NSPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NSPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NSPI stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Profile

The Nationwide S&P 500 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NSPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the S&P 500 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. NSPI was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.