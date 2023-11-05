Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 566,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $534,000.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.