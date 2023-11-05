Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 121,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

