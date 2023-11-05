Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $39.05 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

