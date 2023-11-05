Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Vera Bradley worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.41 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

