Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $176,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

