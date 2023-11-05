Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

