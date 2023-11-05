Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.06 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLMN. Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

