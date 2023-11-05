Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $213,000 Position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MV Oil Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th.

MV Oil Trust Profile

(Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

