Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $35.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

