Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $202,000 in Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJI)

Nov 5th, 2023

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJIFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.79% of Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.53.

About Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Dow Jones Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrials Average combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

