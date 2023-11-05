Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $202,000 in Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDJI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.79% of Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.53.
About Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Dow Jones Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.