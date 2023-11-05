Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $203,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 69.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 674,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.