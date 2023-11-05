Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $205,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

