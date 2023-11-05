Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $205,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

