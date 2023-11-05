Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Down 0.2 %

Sabre stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,309.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and sold 200,714 shares worth $1,071,463. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

