Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

