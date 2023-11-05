Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RNP opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

