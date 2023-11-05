Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 130,479 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

