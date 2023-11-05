Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.3 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

