Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.6 %

POWI stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.