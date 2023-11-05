Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BankUnited Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BKU opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

