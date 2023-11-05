Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Lee Enterprises worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEE. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Praetorian PR LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $4,404,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 597,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LEE opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at $339,475.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

