Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 161,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 72,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.06 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

